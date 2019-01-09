Gris Trailer Ad Rejected By Facebook For Being “Sexually Suggestive”

Devolver Digital stated that Facebook rejected a launch trailer ad for their game GRIS due to one scene being “sexually suggestive”, certain to have many confused as the trailer in question has no such content whatsoever.

Devolver Digital’s tweet on the matter:

The launch trailer the developer is likely referring to:

Devolver Digital also mentioned that they tried to message Facebook but the ad still got denied twice:

The developer had even censored other parts of the game in hopes of maintaining an E rating:

Unfortunately, it seems the developer was remiss in not focusing on the imaginary nipples that Facebook is convinced are hidden behind the shadow in the aforementioned screenshot.