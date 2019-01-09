Final Fantasy Digital Card Game Announced

Square Enix has announced the Final Fantasy franchise will be getting its own digital card game for smartphones and PC, with the company realizing the potential revenue to be had with TCGs like Hearthstone and their micro-transactions.

Final Fantasy Digital Card Game is a competitive multiplayer card game where players take turns summoning various characters from the Final Fantasy franchise while using a myriad of abilities and special moves to get ahead of their opponents.

An official website for the game has already been established together with sign-ups for a closed beta that will take place between the 18th and the 25th of January. The sign-ups are limited to only 10,000 players.

The Final Fantasy Digital Card Game will be released via the Yahoo! Japan Game Plus platform sometime in 2019 for iOS, Android and PC.