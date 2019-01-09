Dead or Alive 6 Launch Delayed

In a recently published press release, Koei Tecmo has announced Dead or Alive 6’s launch will be delayed by a few weeks from the 15th of February, 2019.

The developer and publisher cited improving the game’s balance, gameplay, and “expressivity” as reasons for the delay:

The title’s development is already near complete; however, we would like to take more time to further polish its balance, gameplay, and expressivity,” Dead or Alive 6 producer and director Yohei Shimbori said in a press release. “In return for your patience, we commit to bringing you the best Dead or Alive gaming experience. I am truly sorry for the inconvenience caused by the release delay of Dead or Alive 6.

Many are immediately suspecting that the title may have been forced to alter things in order to comply with Sony’s new censorious law – Dead or Alive 6 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on the 1st of March, 2019.