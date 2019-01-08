UK Will Soon Require ID For Porn Site Access

The United Kingdom will soon require its citizens to provide proof of identity in order to look at porn, a whole new level of invasiveness that will no doubt end up being used to police what type of pornographic content citizens are allowed to watch.

The UK’s Regulatory Policy Committee approved the plan and described it as “fit for purpose”, estimating that the BBFC will need £4.45 million in order to put it into effect.

Further details were divulged in a report:

The regulator will be empowered to direct internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to sites which fail to comply with appropriate AV (age verification) requirements and those which host extreme material. The regulator will also be able to direct ISPs to block access to sites containing ‘extreme pornography’, regardless of whether AV controls are in place.

No examples for the aforementioned “extreme pornography” were provided, but it seems footage of certain eroge and ero-anime may fall under such a vague category.

When the plan comes into effect in April, porn site visitors will be prompted with a page telling them to log in and verify their age using some form of ID, whether it be credit cards, driver’s licenses or other forms of proof.

Once verified, “tokens” will be stored in the user’s browser to allow them to log into porn sites, though about 60,000 shops across the UK will be offering age verification cards for those who want to plan in advance.