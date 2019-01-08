Adorably spontaneous rage fits have lined the first episode of Ueno-san wa Bukiyou, a short series that will no doubt keep watchers interested solely through the volatile nature of the tsundere heroine and her absurdly sexual escapades.
Omake:
Omake:
I watched this. Couldn’t stand it.
Who the hell opens a series with repeatedly screaming for somebody to drink their piss (albeit purified).
people with a piss fetish
Using Black hole density buy as a joke…
Or is he ? I would love to see him have second nature 🙂
Dense The Hero Reborn.
As usual, double standards for the win.
