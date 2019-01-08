PlayStation 4 Worldwide Sales Break 91.6 Million

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that the PlayStation 4 has totaled over 91.6 million sold units as of December 31st, 2018.

The official announcements page has also shared additional factoids about the PS4’s status:

PS4 has now cumulatively sold through more than 91.6 million units globally as of December 31, 2018.

Within the above number, PS4 has sold through more than 5.6 million units*2 globally during the 2018 holiday season.

More than 50.7 million PS4 games were sold through globally during the 2018 holiday season, which sums up to 876 million PS4 games cumulatively sold through worldwide as of December 31, 2018.

Marvel’s Spider-Man, launched in September 2018, has cumulatively sold through more than 9 million copies worldwide as of November 25, 2018.

Lastly, a message from John Kodera, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment:

“Thanks to the continued support from our fans during the holiday season, we are pleased to announce that PS4 has reached 91.6 million units globally. We are also happy to announce that the monthly active users of PlayStation Network continues to show strong growth, and has surpassed 90 million as of end of November 2018,” said John Kodera, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our passionate community around the globe, and our partners, for helping us achieve these milestones. This year, we will bring more enhanced experiences to our fans along with a highly anticipated lineup of games that are only possible on PS4. As we look toward the next PS4 milestone, SIE will continue to evolve, and we will further expand the platform to deliver the best interactive entertainment experiences to the world.”