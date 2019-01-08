Overwatch’s Soldier 76 Confirmed Gay

In what has been surmised as another attempt to quell the complaints from its player base, Blizzard has unleashed a new short story that confirms character Soldier 76 as homosexual, which many will likely see as a politically-driven decision.

The short story (entitled “Bastet”) divulges more on the origins of character Ana and her friendship with Soldier 76, it also lightly touches on Soldier 76’s intimate past relationship with a man named Vincent.

The official Twitter for Overwatch linked to the short story – a picture from the story as well as the passage revealing Soldier 76’s oh-so-important sexual orientation:

Blizzard mentioned on a previous occasion that several Overwatch characters are LGBTXYZ, with the game’s lead writer Michael Chu having this to say on the matter:

Like we said, it’s very important for us to have diversity and inclusiveness of all types, and that includes LGBT characters. There are definitely LGBT heroes [in Overwatch] — that’s multiple heroes.

Game director Jeff Kaplan previously touched on the topic of LGBTXYZ as well:

I think it’s really interesting that people think that diversity was the goal of the Overwatch team when it was not. What we cared about was creating a game in a game universe in a world where everybody felt welcomed. And really what the goal was was inclusivity and open mindedness.

What Kaplan had to say regarding a previous Overwatch comic which also divulged Tracer as homosexual:

This is all part of what we on the Overwatch team think of as ‘normal things are normal.’ It’s important to show normal things as normal, so they become more normal.