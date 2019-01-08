You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Leifang Coming To Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet

January 8, 2019
14 Comments
by Ayanami

Veteran DoA character Leifang is joining the cast of breast-jiggle simulator Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet.

Famitsu has confirmed that Leifang will be the eleventh character making her way to the wonderfully bouncy Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet, which is scheduled for release on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on the 20th of March in Japan.

The volleyball game’s roster contains the following characters:

Kasumi
Momiji
Hitomi
Helena
Marie Rose
Honoka
Nyotengu
Kokoro
Ayane
Misaki
Leifang

Those who wish to examine Leifang in further detail can watch Famitsu’s reveal video below, or investigate the matter further on the channel:

