Leifang Coming To Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet

Veteran DoA character Leifang is joining the cast of breast-jiggle simulator Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet.

Famitsu has confirmed that Leifang will be the eleventh character making her way to the wonderfully bouncy Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet, which is scheduled for release on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on the 20th of March in Japan.

The volleyball game’s roster contains the following characters:

Kasumi

Momiji

Hitomi

Helena

Marie Rose

Honoka

Nyotengu

Kokoro

Ayane

Misaki

Leifang

Those who wish to examine Leifang in further detail can watch Famitsu’s reveal video below, or investigate the matter further on the channel: