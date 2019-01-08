Emiya Alter Altered For Western Fate/Grand Order

Fate/Grand Order’s Emiya Alter was discovered to have had his skin and lips lightened in a recent trailer, likely due to the character resembling blackface, with the change presumed to have been carried out by the localization producer.

A tweet comparing the English version of Emiya Alter (top) with the original Japanese version (bottom):

The English trailer that had the lighter Emiya Alter:

An old Japanese CM showing off the original black Emiya Alter:

A Reddit thread discussing the potential changes made to the character caused one user to recollect a Q&A session held at the Atlanta Anime expo, where localization producer Albert Kao provided some insight into his job – a statement from him that likely led to this alteration of Emiya:

Judging by the quote, it seems there may be more censorship in store for the English version of the game.