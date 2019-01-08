You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Carmen Sandiego Netflixed

January 8, 2019
by Rift

Netflix has made itself busy completely altering another beloved childhood classic, this time with the titular villain of Carmen Sandiego being transformed into an anti-hero who steals only from other thieves.

Carmen Sandiego originated in the form of a series of educational video games from the 1980s, eventually spawning her own cartoon series – though now Netflix has managed to get their hands on the series as they are working on a new Carmen Sandiego.

The trailer:

Those familiar with the original naturally lamented the alteration:

Carmen Sandiego debuts on Netflix come January 18th.

