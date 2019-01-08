Carmen Sandiego Netflixed

Netflix has made itself busy completely altering another beloved childhood classic, this time with the titular villain of Carmen Sandiego being transformed into an anti-hero who steals only from other thieves.

Carmen Sandiego originated in the form of a series of educational video games from the 1980s, eventually spawning her own cartoon series – though now Netflix has managed to get their hands on the series as they are working on a new Carmen Sandiego.

The trailer:

Those familiar with the original naturally lamented the alteration:

Carmen Sandiego debuts on Netflix come January 18th.