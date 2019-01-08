13-Year-Old Kills Parents Over Net Cafe Cash

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for hammering both his parents to death, due to them not giving him money to go to a net cafe.

Occurring in Dali City of China’s Yunnan Province on December 31st, the troubled boy decided to kill his 51-year-old father and 45-year-old mother with a hammer at home after being denied money for a net cafe, he then proceeded to play games for about two hours after the deed.

The young criminal then fled 2,000 kilometers from the crime scene but still managed to get caught by the authorities, though it did take them 40-hours to trail the boy.

Admitting to all charges against him, the boy managed to avoid receiving any criminal charges as in this case Chinese law requires the culprit to be of at least fourteen years of age, whereas the boy was only thirteen.