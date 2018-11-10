Shuffle’s Kaede Fuyou is mostly known for her amazing mental breakdown in the visual novel’s anime adaptation. Now, a Japanese cosplayer demonstrates a different kind of crazy Kaede should be known for.
You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?check Yes, show me everything
Shuffle’s Kaede Fuyou is mostly known for her amazing mental breakdown in the visual novel’s anime adaptation. Now, a Japanese cosplayer demonstrates a different kind of crazy Kaede should be known for.
Good to know Shuffle is still remembered. Also she’s cute.
Now that’s the amount of meat every girl should have.
Just enough meat on her to be very erotic but might be a little too much meat for a Kaede cosplay.
Leave a Comment