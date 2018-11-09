Top 10 Strongest Anime Protagonists

Anime fans have submitted their votes to find out who is the strongest anime protagonist of all time, the mysterious and overwhelming physical strength of one bored superhero easily pushing him into first place.
1. Saitama (One Punch Man)
2. Koro-sensei (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)
3. Saiki Kusuo (Saiki Kusuo no PSI Nan)
4. Kenshiro (Hokuto no Ken)
5. Kira Yamato (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed)
6. Hoozuki (Hoozuki no Reitetsu)
7. Shiba Tatsuya (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)
8. Meliodas (Nanatsu no Taizai)
9. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
10. Ainz Ooal Gown (Overlord)
Leave a Comment