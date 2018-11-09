Pokemon Company Game Freak Opens Twitter & YouTube Accounts

Popular Pokemon franchise developer Game Freak has opened their very own YouTube channel and Twitter account to get closer with their fans.

Game Freak, which usually stayed behind closed doors throughout most of its years, is now opening itself up with a renewed social media presence. The company aims to provide additional insight into the inner workings of their establishment and foster a close-knit community.

Their first YouTube series entitled Game Freak Secret Base #1 can be watched below in Japanese:

Captioned subtitles hopefully coming soon.