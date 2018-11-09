You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Pokemon Company Game Freak Opens Twitter & YouTube Accounts

2 hours ago
1 Comment
by Jaster

Popular Pokemon franchise developer Game Freak has opened their very own YouTube channel and Twitter account to get closer with their fans.

Game Freak, which usually stayed behind closed doors throughout most of its years, is now opening itself up with a renewed social media presence. The company aims to provide additional insight into the inner workings of their establishment and foster a close-knit community.

Their first YouTube series entitled Game Freak Secret Base #1 can be watched below in Japanese:

Captioned subtitles hopefully coming soon.

