Mario Movie Producer Happy Previous Live Action Film Failed

Chris Meledandri – founder of Hollywood film company Illumination Entertainment and producer for the impending Super Mario animated movie – has revealed that he’s glad the live action movie from 1993 failed, as he believes creating a better successor to be a more exciting challenge.

Realizing the difficulty and challenge behind adapting a property that has already been damaged by a widely despised live action film from 1993, Meledandri (producer of “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Despicable Me”) takes pleasure in the idea:

“I like that this was not done well the first time. I think that’s more exciting or more worthy than simply making another version of a film that was done incredibly well to begin with.”

Meledandri however believes he’s already on the right track when it comes to producing a proper adaptation, that being his decision to work closely with Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto:

“We are keeping him front and center in the creation of this film. I’ve rarely seen that happen with any adaptation where the original creative voice is being embraced like we’re embracing Miyamoto. There’s a history in Hollywood of people believing that they know better than the people responsible for a property. I’ve made that mistake before.”

The eager producer realizes that there will still be many difficulties along the way:

“It’s an ambitious task. The challenge is taking things that are so thin in their original form and finding depth that doesn’t compromise what generations of fans love about Mario, but also feels organic to the iconography and can support a three-act structure.”

The Super Mario Bros. movie (which is in “priority development” at Illumination) is expected to debut in theaters sometime in 2022.