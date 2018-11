A short 2-minute video has detailed the production process for the recent live-action Bleach film, insightful for those who enjoyed it, though it seems other individuals have taken issue (if the dislikes are anything to go by).

The informative video, which for some reason possesses a decent amount of dislikes:

The clip is part of the “Making of CG” bonus footage that can be viewed by those who purchase the premium edition of the DVD/BD, set to be shipped out on December 5th.