Killer Social App Manga Darwin’s Game Gets TV Anime

The 16th compiled volume of FLIPFLOP’s manga Darwin’s Game has revealed the series will be getting a TV anime adaptation.

The manga initially launched in 2012 in Bessatsu Shounen Champion and focused on Kaname Sudou, a high school boy who is drawn to a mysterious game app titled “Darwin’s Game.” As he becomes more involved in the game he soon learns that the stakes in it involve life and death.

The announcement teaser for the anime adaptation can be watched below:

Not much else is known about the project, however, Aniplex has launched the adaptation’s official Japanese website where the announcement trailer first emerged.