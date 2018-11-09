Final Fantasy VII Remake “Compilation” Release Possible

Despite the finished game still being quite a way off, the Final Fantasy VII remake’s director, Tetsuya Nomura, has been mulling over the idea of possibly making the anticipated title part of a compilation.

Tetsuya Nomura was answering fan questions during a Q&A session during a closed event for “The World Ends With You: Final Remix”, one question had him mentioning the idea of having the remake be part of a compilation.

The question and response:

Question: When can we play Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII again? Tetsuya Nomura: “Perhaps not everyone is aware of this, but I am working on a remake of Final Fantasy VII… [laughs]. I’m focusing on Kingdom Hearts III at the moment, but once that’s done I’ll be heading over there next. I’ve been thinking about ideas for the Remake’s release, and just spoke with producer Yoshinori Kitase about it today. We have a lot of the old guys thinking about all kinds of developments that can accompany the Remake in some form. If we could maybe do some kind of compilation title. For now, please wait for Final Fantasy VII’s turn.”

Should the compilation feature Final Fantasy VII spinoffs and other related media, fans may be expecting titles such as “Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII” (2004), the “Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children” film (2005), “Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII” (2006) or “Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII” (2007).