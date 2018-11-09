Dragon Quest XI Adventures Past 4 Million Copies Sold

The Mainichi Shimbun’s Mantan Web site has released information revealing Dragon Quest XI has officially shipped over 4 million copies worldwide.

The sales records include both digital and physical copies of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. The game originally launched in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS in July of 2017. It officially came to North America and Europe on the 4th of September of 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, receiving additional English voice acting in the localization process.

Dragon Quest XI: Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete is currently in production for the Nintendo Switch in Japan with its own original Japanese voice acting.