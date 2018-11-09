You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Dragon Quest XI Adventures Past 4 Million Copies Sold

3 hours ago
11 Comments
by Jaster

The Mainichi Shimbun’s Mantan Web site has released information revealing Dragon Quest XI has officially shipped over 4 million copies worldwide.

The sales records include both digital and physical copies of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. The game originally launched in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS in July of 2017. It officially came to North America and Europe on the 4th of September of 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, receiving additional English voice acting in the localization process.

Dragon Quest XI: Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete is currently in production for the Nintendo Switch in Japan with its own original Japanese voice acting.

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

11 Comments

    • Rya says:

      To be fair, you can make a good real-time combat rpg. But it’s not FF15 and it’s not Skyrim. I did like the Xenoblade 1/X combat system (not played 2 yet), but it’s not perfect. I’m sure someone could improve the formula to fit an rpg without making it into an action game like Nier:Automata.

      • Anonymous says:

        I personally don’t see where all the hate from FF15 is coming from. Even from someone who’s not a fan of FF games I still enjoyed the 100 or so hours I put into FF15. There are so many games out there that have done worse and yet this game is put on blast. I get to some degree why people don’t like it but that doesn’t mean it’s a complete piece of shit that’s not worth the time of day to play. It still has it’s merits.

      • Anonymous says:

        That’s not exactly hard, but XV definitely had an absolute garbage combat system especailly after LR. Not to mention it’s literally an unfinished full price early access game with nothing but fetch quests and hunts and multiple season passes. If any other company would release a game like this there would be a huge drama, but SE can do no wrong with FF fanboys.

        • Anonymous says:

          I mean the season pass thing is unforgivable but all games nowadays have DLC. Even ones that don’t need it so it’s not really a good argument for how shit a game is. I didn’t care for much of FFXV, the combat was literally just stand here and hold a button, the story was garbage but the graphics were nice and the music was phenomenal. All in all it was a mediocre experience at best. It was still better than some other games I have played recently though.. Looking at you Quiet Man