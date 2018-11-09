Date A Live Visual Novel Coming West

Idea Factory International is bringing romantic visual novel Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation to the West.

The visual novel based on popular light novel series is composed of three games Date A Live: Rinne Utopia and Date A Live: Arusa Install, as well as the Rio Reincarnation sequel. The whole collection will feature a whopping 11 characters to date with over 150 dating events spread through them. The whole collection will also feature Japanese voice acting.

Idea Factory International press release mentions that two CG scenes have been modified for the PlayStation 4 release of the game while the PC version remains completely unedited.

Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation will come to the PlayStation 4 and PC in the summer of 2019. Additionally, the PlayStation 4 version will have both physical and digital releases.