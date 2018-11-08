Super Mario Bros. 3 Book Now with Grabbing Pussy Poetry

A serious printing error has led some buyers of the Super Mario Bros. 3 book by Alyse Knorr (which explains how the game came to be as popular as it was) to receive their copies with some surprisingly shocking content.

Instead of a book all about the history of the jumping Italian man and his brother, some buyers of Knorr’s book got “Grabbing Pussy” by Karen Finley.

Karen Finley’s Grabbing Pussy is a “poetry” collection themed around “the psychosexual obsessions that have burst to the surface of today’s American politics”.

A Twitter user going by the handle @brandokay has tweeted out photos of the hilarious misprint for all to see:

Hopefully whoever got the misprinted books will receive a proper copy of Knorr’s work in due time.