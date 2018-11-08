Shingeki no Kyojin Rejected Manga Draft Revealed

The Weekly Shonen Jump rejected draft of Hajime Isayama’s Shingeki no Kyojin prototype one-shot manga has been revealed by Kodansha.

Before being picked up for publication by Kodansha, Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan, as it is known in the west, had been rejected by Weekly Shonen Jump for its less than stellar artwork and a plot that was seemingly all over the place.

Now, over nine years later Kodansha has published the full first one-shot draft of Jinrui VS Kyojin (Humanity vs. Titan) which won the Fine Work award at Kodansha’s Magazine Grand Prix contest.

The whole 68-page one-shot manga can now be read at Kodansha’s Debut website in Japanese.