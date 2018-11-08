PS4 Nekopara Has Hidden Boob Jiggle Slider

The development team behind the PS4 version of Nekopara may have been reluctant on removing the boob jiggle slider as part of Sony’s new “policy”, as clever users have happened upon a hidden boob jiggle slider in the options menu.

The emergence of Sony’s new and not entirely explained policy led to the censorship (or further censorship) of numerous PS4 games such as the Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san game and Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal.

Nekopara was also a victim of this censorship, with the fogginess over the bath scenes being made even thicker and the boob jiggle slider removed – despite the official Twitter account promising users that there would be no “white rays”:

A video revealing the location of the hidden boob jiggle slider underneath the voice setting:

Of course, the discovery will eventually reach Sony and possibly result in the option being removed, as well as repercussions for the development team…