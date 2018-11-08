Nintendo Switch Online Gets New NES Games

Nintendo has unveiled new sets of monthly Nintendo Entertainment System games coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

In a new overview trailer for the Nintendo Switch Online service, the colorful gaming giant revealed Metroid, Bomba Jack, and TwinBee will be coming to the console in November followed by Wario’s Woods, Adventures of Lolo, and Ninja Gaiden in December.

Along with the announcements, the trailer below also covers other Nintendo Switch Online features such multiplayer as well as creating save states.