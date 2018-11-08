Love Live!’s mischievous Nozomi Tojou is here portrayed by a lovely cosplayer who decided to visit the beach for a nice relaxing photo shoot to show off her charms.
You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?check Yes, show me everything
Love Live!’s mischievous Nozomi Tojou is here portrayed by a lovely cosplayer who decided to visit the beach for a nice relaxing photo shoot to show off her charms.
You can tell how hard she’s trying to hide that stomach.
Protip: she’s fat.
Leave a Comment