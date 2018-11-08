Golden Gundam Unicorn Will Illuminate Winter Nights

Anyone venturing to Tokyo Odaiba this winter will be able to witness a feast for their eyes as a new light show attraction will be installed on the towering life-sized Unicorn Gundam.

This winter, the staff behind the construction of the huge mecha will be installing a new LED lighting system for the season and will also allow guests to alter the Gundam’s color scheme with the press of a button.

Each color switch will last approximately one minute to make sure all the guests get a turn contributing to the fantastic light show. Normally (without the intervention of guests) the Unicorn Gundam would be glowing with a glorious gold color as other decorations illuminate the area below its feet.

This new addition to the attraction will go live on the 23rd of November and will run all the way until the 31st of January next year.