Aku no Hana Will Become a Live Action Movie

Happinet has announced Shuzo Oshimi’s popular manga Aku no Hana will be getting its own live action movie adaptation.

The live-action adaptation will be produced by Happinet together with Phantom Film. The movie’s script is being written by Mari Okada with direction by Noboru Iguchi.

The Aku no Hana (The Flowers of Evil) manga was first published in 2009 and later received a rotoscoped anime adaptation in 2013 by Sentai Filmworks.

The story of both the manga and anime followed bookworm Takao and his scandalous love affair with fellow classmate Nanako.

The film is set to premiere sometime in 2019.