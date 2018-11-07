Top 10 Best Selling Games on Classic Consoles

An industry analyst working for the NPS Group, Mat Piscatella, has tweeted out the top 10 best selling games for numerous classic consoles, ranked by dollar sales.

While the lists don’t show actual numbers, they give a glimpse of what players were most hyped for in the long run.

The exciting top 10 lists for some of the world’s most popular consoles:

Sega Saturn:

Madden NFL 97 Nights Into Dreams Virtua Fighter 2 Daytona USA Virtua Cop Tomb Raider Sega Rally Championship Sonic 3D Blast World Series Baseball Panzer Dragoon

Sega Dreamcast:

NFL 2K NFL 2K1 Sonic Adventure NBA 2K NBA 2K1 Crazy Taxi Soul Calibur Ready 2 Rumble Boxing Shenmue Resident Evil: Code Veronica

Nintendo 64:

Super Mario 64 Goldeneye 007 Mario Kart 64 The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time Pokemon Stadium Donkey Kong 64 Star Fox 64 Super Smash Bros. Diddy Kong Racing Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

Game Boy Color:

Pokemon Silver Pokemon Gold Super Mario Bros. Deluxe Pokemon Pinball Pokemon Crystal Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX Donkey Kong Country Pokemon Trading Card Game The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

PlayStation:

Crash Bandicoot Gran Turismo Final Fantasy VII Gran Turismo 2 Crash Bandicoot: Warped Tekken 3 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 Metal Gear Solid Crash Bandicoot 2 Driver