Tencent Limits Child Gaming To An Hour A Day

Tencent has followed orders from China’s regulators that are attempting to more aggressively combat video game addiction, limiting the playtime of children to only one hour a day.

Tencent’s top mobile game, Honour of Kings, implemented a “registration system” earlier on in the year which confirmed the identities of players against police databases and limited the playtime of children – all of Tencent’s games will be equipped with this invasive system come 2019.

This system limits the play of children under the age of 12 to 1 hour, with older children having the benefit of 2 hours a day but no gaming late at night; it doesn’t seem like these restrictions apply to adults, though it may not be long before this changes, if prior news is any indication.