Rub Your Penis Against Everything With the Kosuritsuke Tengu

Ligre Japan has described their hot new onanism product as an “industry first” as it is an onanhole that firmly affixes to its user and allows them to rub up against objects for satisfaction, a concept that will surely have competitors agonizing over how they hadn’t thought up the idea first.

Named the “Kosuritsuke Tengu“, Ligre Japan promises that the device will not slip off no matter how wild the user gets and that lotion will never seep out – they even claim that the sex toy can be worn under clothing.

A video demonstrating the device and the wide range of objects buyers may want to try rubbing against:

Buyers though may be curious how exactly the onahole comes off; the Kosuritsuke Tengu will set buyers back ¥3,241 (plus tax) and will be shipped out November 21st.