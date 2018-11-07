Nijigen no Mori Theme Park Gets Naruto & Boruto Attraction

The Nijigen no Mori theme park in Awajishima Park in Hyogo Prefecture is planning to launch a special attraction based on Naruto and Boruto.

The NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO attraction is set to recreate several of the most well-known places from the anime and manga’s world. Among those are the Hokage Rock and large portions of the Hidden Leaf Village. Ten life-sized statues of the franchise’s most popular characters will also be making an appearance.

As with all anime and manga-themed properties, the park will also feature plenty of merchandise to buy and even a special restaurant modeled after the famous Ramen Ichiraku shop.

Guests will be able to go through two main sections of the attraction called the Earth Scroll and the Heaven Scroll, with each providing a different set of activities like finding pieces of a lost scroll or going through a course at the Ninja Academy.

The new attractions can be visited in April of 2019.