Kill la Kill the Game IF Gets Nonon and Houka

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has revealed Nonon Jakuzure and Houka Inumuta will be joining the cast of playable characters in Arc System Works’ Kill la Kill the Game: IF.

The two characters join the already announced Ryuko Matoi, Satsuki Kiryuin, Ira Gamagori, and Uzu Sanageyama.

It has also been revealed that Nonon’s signature techniques will fill up her character exclusive analysis gauge, which will allow her to add follow-up attacks upon consumption.

Houka’s signature moves from the anime have been confirmed but it is currently unknown how they tie into gameplay mechanics.

Kill la Kill the Game: IF will come out worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and PC sometime in 2019.