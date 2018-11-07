Game Girls Come to Life in the League of Legends World Finals

Worldwide phenomenon League of Legends recently held the opening ceremony for its World Finals, featuring Korean girl group “(G)I-DLE” along with AR versions of female League of Legends characters dressed as idols.

To help spice up the opening ceremony for the South Korean tournament, the musical performance of (G)I-DLE was enhanced through the use of augmented reality, projecting notable League of Legends girls in their “K/DA” pop group outfits alongside the performers – the opening ceremony:

The animated music video for “POP/STARS”:

In-game skins are naturally being sold to help Riot Games monetize the event.