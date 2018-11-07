Evenicle Sexily Surges Onto Steam

Erotic RPG Evenicle has at last made its way onto the expansive platform that is Steam, sure to garner much attention as a result and possibly bringing in further traffic for any new MangaGamer releases.

Evenicle has players assuming the role of the amorous Asterisk, who goes on a journey fraught with danger so that he can become a knight, as knights are allowed to have more than one wife – unlike most in the world blessed by the goddess known as Mother Eve.

Those who break the rules put in place by the goddess (such as having more than one sex partner or killing) are turned into outlaws who must steal to survive and commit all sorts of crimes.

Along the way, players will encounter a variety of unique and charming girls, many of which can be inducted into the player’s harem to unlock a tasteful sex scene.

Screenshots of the English translated RPG as illustrated by Yaegashi Nan, who did work for the Senran Kagura series:

Evenicle is available for purchase on Steam now.