You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

BPO: Goblin Slayer Rape “Appropriate For A Late Night Anime”

3 hours ago
12 Comments
by Rift

As many might have already predicted, Goblin Slayer has easily become a source for complaints as demonstrated by the BPO’s (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) monthly user report due to its depressing rape scene, a topic that has enraged people in both hemispheres.

For those not aware, toothless Japanese TV watchdog BPO publishes monthly reports and has meetings regarding complaints sent in to them about specific TV broadcasts and the potential “ethical” issues they raise – the group’s latest meeting discussed complaints sent in from mid-September to mid-October.

Goblin Slayer was naturally one of their topics of discussion, with the group describing the scene as a band of adventurers going on a journey to exterminate monsters, only to get attacked by a group of them.

Some of the complaints received stated that there were “depictions of sexual violence towards women” in the anime and described them to be very unpleasant and a bad influence on children.

In response to these issues, the BPO confirmed there were indeed depictions of sexual assault and brutality in the anime, but that considerable efforts were made in how the scene was presented and ultimately believed that the content was permissible given the late night time slot – displaying some actual common sense it seems western networks are unlikely to share.

Tags

Anime, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

12 Comments

  • No Name says:

    Well Goblin Slayer do NOT promoting rape as a good thing in it’s media. If anything it shows exactly what rape is, a traumatizing and life destroying event. Goblin Slayer himself is the one trying to stop all of this by exterminating the cause, Goblins.

  • Anonymous says:

    these people will just find anything to complain about without making any sense as to why they’re complaining about it

    their logic is because they don’t like it …so instead of not watching or playing it ect they rather try to complain about it and force they’re sensitivity on other LoL

  • Z says:

    I watched my first rape scene in Ninja Scroll when I was 7. I turned out fine and I don’t condone rape, but I do condone Goblin Slayer, the slayer of rapists. Send the snowflakes to a colony and let them die off on their own, they don’t have the sense to maintain themselves.

  • Anonymous says:

    I think we should have a few shows that show female adventurers being beaten, tortured, stabbed, eviscerated, disemboweled, and whatever other horrible physical acts. Brutally, and on-screen.

    Clearly, the only problem these people have is with sexual violence, so if the women are subject to non-sexual violence, then they should stop complaining. If, on the other hand, they complain MORE about the non-sexual violence, then we’ll know that they only complain when bad things happen to women. Equality begins in the graveyard.

  • Anonymous says:

    “complaints about this series being bad influence on children”.

    Why the fuck would children even be allowed to watch this kind of anime?
    Irresponsible parents need to put it inside their skulls: they are the ones responsible for taking care of their children. Do not allow your children to watch stuff not made for their age demography.