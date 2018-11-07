Activision Blizzard Stocks Go to Hell After Diablo Immortal Annoucement

Blizzard’s disastrous reveal of the Diablo Immortal mobile game has had a significant impact on the company’s stocks.

Reports say that the Activision Blizzard stocks have plummeted as much as 7.2 percent, reaching the lowest value since January of this year. While fans almost universally abhor Blizzard entering the mobile market, analysts applaud the company’s decision saying it will lead to much greater profits down the line.

A few quotes from a few select market specialists:

Timothy O’Shea of Jefferies:

“Diablo was supposed to be Blizzard’s first shot on goal into the big global mobile game market… […] Games like these attract large, harder core mobile audiences in Asia and the Diablo franchise is popular in the US, China, Europe and Korea.”

Brian Nowak of Morgan Stanley:

“Diablo Immortal could eventually have more than 200 million monthly active users, and that it could generate annual earnings of as much as $2.52 a share.”

Wedbush:

“We expect Activision Blizzard to outpace its peers with its in-game monetization, and expect dramatic growth in its mobile business as it launches new titles based upon its successful PC and console games.”

From these financial predictions, it seems Blizzard’s mobile ventures are all financially secure. The bait has been cast into the water and all that remains is to wait for the Asian market to bite.