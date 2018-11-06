Warcraft III: Reforged Totally Retcons Lore

As if Blizzard hadn’t been the target of enough hatred over the Diablo fiasco, the initially praised Warcraft III: Reforged may soon become another source of criticism as it has been announced that the story will be retconned to better fall in line with the lore of World of Warcraft.

Described as a “complete re-imagining”, senior producer for Warcraft III: Reforged, Pete Stillwell had this to say regarding changes for the game:

When we went to Korea [for StarCraft: Remastered] and talked with pros and people still playing in game rooms, the overwhelming feedback was “Please don’t change the game.” “Make it pretty, give us a modern matchmaker and then quietly step away, Blizzard.” Getting those marching orders made the endeavor not just easier but more focused. But with [Warcraft 3: Reforged], we’ve talked with the communities in Europe and in China [who say], “Hey, we don’t think this game is done.”

Stillwell clarified that they don’t simply want to update Warcraft 3 but “do more with it”, such as altering parts of the game’s story to better express the lore that was established in World of Warcraft:

Writer Christie Golden, who has worked with Blizzard on multiple novels set in the Warcraft universe over the past two decades, is helping to bring “parity” to the stories of Warcraft 3 and World of Warcraft, which will require retconning some of the strategy game’s story. Those changes will bring “renewed focus” to a few central characters that we thought deserved a little bit more time in the limelight.

This particular quote from Stillwell has made some worry due to the potential implications:

There’s been 16 years of evolution of this franchise outside of this game. Some of that, especially central characters like Jaina and Sylvanas, these people who mean so much more to the world now who didn’t get as much focus [in the original Warcraft 3] because we just didn’t know where they were going to be.

Considering World of Warcraft and its novels had already been retconning parts of Warcraft 3, fans were likely not at all surprised by this announcement.