You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Warcraft III: Reforged Totally Retcons Lore

3 hours ago
9 Comments
by Rift

As if Blizzard hadn’t been the target of enough hatred over the Diablo fiasco, the initially praised Warcraft III: Reforged may soon become another source of criticism as it has been announced that the story will be retconned to better fall in line with the lore of World of Warcraft.

Described as a “complete re-imagining”, senior producer for Warcraft III: Reforged, Pete Stillwell had this to say regarding changes for the game:

When we went to Korea [for StarCraft: Remastered] and talked with pros and people still playing in game rooms, the overwhelming feedback was “Please don’t change the game.” “Make it pretty, give us a modern matchmaker and then quietly step away, Blizzard.” Getting those marching orders made the endeavor not just easier but more focused. But with [Warcraft 3: Reforged], we’ve talked with the communities in Europe and in China [who say], “Hey, we don’t think this game is done.”

Stillwell clarified that they don’t simply want to update Warcraft 3 but “do more with it”, such as altering parts of the game’s story to better express the lore that was established in World of Warcraft:

Writer Christie Golden, who has worked with Blizzard on multiple novels set in the Warcraft universe over the past two decades, is helping to bring “parity” to the stories of Warcraft 3 and World of Warcraft, which will require retconning some of the strategy game’s story. Those changes will bring “renewed focus” to a few central characters that we thought deserved a little bit more time in the limelight.

This particular quote from Stillwell has made some worry due to the potential implications:

There’s been 16 years of evolution of this franchise outside of this game. Some of that, especially central characters like Jaina and Sylvanas, these people who mean so much more to the world now who didn’t get as much focus [in the original Warcraft 3] because we just didn’t know where they were going to be.

Considering World of Warcraft and its novels had already been retconning parts of Warcraft 3, fans were likely not at all surprised by this announcement.

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

9 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    How could the later released World of Warcraft have established the lore that was already created earlier in Warcrafts 1-3? That sounds like a temporal paradox.

    Not that I’d care. If I ever get this Warcraft 3 reforged, it will be when it hits the bargain bin. They should remake Warcrafts 1 and 2 instead. I feel like WC3 might still have passable graphics and gameplay, but the first and second are too old, and can you even run them today? Were they DOS games? I can’t remember. I most certainly don’t have them anymore, unlike the third.

  • Anonymous says:

    Oh my god, you people are FUCKING IDIOTS, its just ADDING some new stuff in the game flesh out the lore even more, so cry me a river if you Grateful Entitled idiots bitch about it, besides don’t seen anyone else bitching about it, only here, also THEY SAID they would be keep Warcraft 3 the same as a whole.

    Also a true fans will be very happy because its Jaina Proudmoore and Sylvanas Windrunner, 2 very popular characters, so NO its not a damn retcon dumbass.

    Yeah, this is why I HATE both sides

  • Anonymous says:

    they already did that with Starcraft. Raynor HATED Kerrigan at the end of SC1. Then he suddenly become her secret “white shining knight” who killed even his buddy Tychus for that massmurdering b*tch! Acti Blizz gives no shit about the lore.