Bandai’s innovative product designs for anime and games strike again with a Kirby nap pillow that eats your head whole as you enter dreamland.

The pillow, shaped like the iconic character himself, has a 23 cm x 21 cm hole in the form of Kirby’s gaping mouth with the tongue serving as the actual pillow.

The morbid dream eater is already available for pre-order for ¥9,500 on Bandai’s storefront with the expected shipping date of June of 2019.