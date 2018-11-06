Tejina Senpai Will Chant Spells on TV

Kodansha’s romance comedy manga Tejina Senpai will finally get to work its magic on Japanese airwaves with an anime adaptation.

A recent issue of Kodansha Young Magazine revealed that AZU’s manga about a busty aspiring magician will be getting a TV anime set to premiere sometime in 2019.

Fumiaki Usui will be directing the anime with Rintarou Ikeda working as the scriptwriter and Liden Films will be in charge of producing the animation.

AZU launched the manga in Young Magazine in February 2016 and it’s currently up to its 5th volume in Japan.