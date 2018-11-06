You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

HuniePop 2 Digs Gold With a MILF

3 hours ago
5 Comments
by Jaster

Match-3 and dating simulator developer HuniePotDev has unveiled new character Brooke coming to HuniePop 2 who will surely please MILF enthusiasts.

The fresh announcement comes directly from the developer’s Twitter:

Fans have been expecting the return of the foul-mouthed Audrey. Now, that it has been revealed her aunt is in the game, we may see the redheaded beauty return for the sequel with renewed zeal.

HuniePop 2 will be styling all over puzzle games for the PC and Mac sometime in 2019.

