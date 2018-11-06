You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Fallout 76 Riddled with Microtransactions

3 hours ago
11 Comments
by Jaster

Fallout 76 may not be out yet, but in the true spirit of a Bethesda cash cow they have already revealed an impressive slew of microtransactions for it.

While the items available in the store are mostly cosmetic ranging from outfits to icons, Fallout 76 is still sold at full price, with beta-testing a pre-order privilege and prospects for mods or private servers being grim indeed.

Some of the items available in the virtual currency store:

Fallout 76 will be coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 14th of November.

Games

11 Comments

  • someguynobodyknows says:

    HAS microtransactions =/= “riddled” with them. The pay shop as of the beta is a cosmetics-only joke with currency you can earn pretty easily – and all this in a game built off of the same, old Bethesda engine.

    It took modders less than a week to come out with Fallout 4 texture mods. Honestly, I’m more worried about how WEAK the pay store is; if Bethesda/Zenimax expects to make non-negligible amounts of money off of this, they’re going to HAVE to add more pay2win but at this point, that’s just going to piss people off.

  • Anonymous says:

    Oh no a cosmetic Micro-transactions shop that has no pay2win functions and its atom currency is easily gain in-game through challenges (just playing the ps4 beta so far netted me around 900 atoms so far) with daily, weekly, character progress, and set challenges… Someone quick, call up EA and Activision there’s a new micro-cash king in town. Meh post author is just salty about micro-transactions.

  • Vlesh says:

    With how much “Atom” the game gives you for simply playing it, and considering the store has next to nothing that a normal player would want, I seriously don’t see this on the level of say Shadow of War or anything else that has raised a shit storm with it’s scummy practice… Unless you really really want a clean skin for your water purifier or generator instead of the normal rusty worn skin and you bought every outfit listed in the store already, then maybe you’d be tempted to throw some money at the store, otherwise, 99% of the playerbase will have excess Atom that they have no intentions of actually using without paying extra at all.

  • Anonymous says:

    The game has plenty of real issues you can slam it for rather than putting forward twisted information.
    EVERYTHING being sold in the “Atom Shop” is cosmetic (not “mostly”). Atoms can be earned through gameplay pretty easily. I personaly ended up with well over 1000 of them without really doing much over the course of the beta.

    Wait until full release to write articles like this, otherwise you are just being defamatory for the sake of click baiting.

    Complain about stuff like the lack of any NPC’s, shit performance, optimization, non-rebindable keys, restricted buildings, ect. (But do so AFTER release)

  • Anonymous says:

    No, no it isn’t. I am already 20hrs~ in at lvl 19, not even halfway to cap. I already have around 800 of the premium currency just from doing random shit. The game is always giving out some for random achievements.

    Plus the shop is all cosmetic and all are pretty meh.