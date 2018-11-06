Fallout 76 Riddled with Microtransactions

Fallout 76 may not be out yet, but in the true spirit of a Bethesda cash cow they have already revealed an impressive slew of microtransactions for it.

While the items available in the store are mostly cosmetic ranging from outfits to icons, Fallout 76 is still sold at full price, with beta-testing a pre-order privilege and prospects for mods or private servers being grim indeed.

Some of the items available in the virtual currency store:

Fallout 76 will be coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 14th of November.