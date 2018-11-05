Taiko no Tatsujin Spreads Further West

The launch trailer for the English release of “Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun” has attempted to do something fun rather than simply showcase gameplay as the trailer features a short comical skit, surely a form of advertisement that consumers can appreciate.

The eccentric launch trailer:

The title is overflowing with numerous songs, including “Zenzenzense” from Kimi no Na wa, “Youkoso Japari Park” from Kemono Friends and even memes such as “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen” – Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun launches in the west on November 9th.