Lady Gaga Really Enjoying Bayonetta

Yesteryear’s pop queen Lady Gaga has revealed on Twitter her hardships while playing near sassy witch-’em-up title Bayonetta, the unveiling of her “gamer girl” status naturally earning her praise from her loyal worshipers.

Lady Gaga’s tweet, lamenting the difficulty of chapter IV and bracing for the next:

Producer of the Bayonetta series, Hideki Kamiya (who does not consider video games art), promptly had a nervous breakdown upon knowing a celebrity from the barbarian lands plays his game:

“Oh god! RT @furdmatt Lady Gaga also likes Bayonetta!”

Nintendo of America’s Twitter also had to make a response: