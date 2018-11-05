Cute Schoolgirl Photography Reigns Supreme in LoveR

A new salvo of screenshots have emerged for romance photography simulator LoveR, informing potential players that they can snap sexy photos of schoolgirls in either their gym uniform or a sukumizu, a fantasy that many lonely individuals no doubt share.

The simulation game has players building a relationship with 6 unique girls, all the while taking photos of them to preserve the memories; the PS4’s Dual Shock 4 motion sensor is used for the game’s camera and players can even speak basic phrases into the controller’s microphone to elicit certain reactions out of the girls.

Saucy screenshots:

Gameplay along with a virtual YouTuber:

LoveR will be making its way to the PS4 on February 14th.