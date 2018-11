The awkward rap from Zombie Land Saga‘s 2nd episode has acquired a live-action interpretation courtesy of the character’s seiyuu, certain to be labeled as far less moe by those with a preference against 3D women.

Seiyuu Tano Asami and Hondo Kaede performed the rap live during a special program for Zombie Land Saga that took place on Abema TV:

The rap scene from the anime for comparison’s sake: