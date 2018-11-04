Watch Horo Flail Around In Spice & Wolf VR

The Spice & Wolf VR game’s official Twitter has announced when their crowd funding campaigns will begun, additionally showing off a little bit of Horo in the VR realm to get fans excited.

The 10-second Twitter video featuring Horo’s in-progress cuteness from a distance:

Developer Team Spicy Tails announced that the Campfire and Kickstarter campaigns will be open on November 25th, also reminding potential backers that limited goods will be given out as a reward.

Spice & Wolf VR is scheduled for release on HTC Vive, Oculus and PC sometime in 2019.