Top 10 Sexiest Shonen Jump Heroines

A random girl from a popular RPG series has managed to win out over the might of One Piece as the sexiest Shonen Jump heroine, a surprise for sure as usually the popular girls from the most widely revered franchises dominate the top of rankings.
1. Leona (Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibouken)
3. Saeko Nogami (City Hunter)
4. Utsushimi Kemii (Boku no Hero Academia)
5. Kisugi Rui (Cat’s Eye)
6. Boa Hancock (One Piece)
7. Yuria (Hokuto no Ken)
8. Tear Note Yoko (Bastard! Ankoku no hakai-shin)
9. Misery (Outer Zone)
10. Bulma (Dragon Ball)
