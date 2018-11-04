You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Top 10 Sexiest Shonen Jump Heroines

55 mins ago
by Rift

A random girl from a popular RPG series has managed to win out over the might of One Piece as the sexiest Shonen Jump heroine, a surprise for sure as usually the popular girls from the most widely revered franchises dominate the top of rankings.

The ranking:

 

1. Leona (Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibouken)

2. Nami (One Piece)

3. Saeko Nogami (City Hunter)

4. Utsushimi Kemii (Boku no Hero Academia)

5. Kisugi Rui (Cat’s Eye)

6. Boa Hancock (One Piece)

7. Yuria (Hokuto no Ken)

8. Tear Note Yoko (Bastard! Ankoku no hakai-shin)

9. Misery (Outer Zone)

10. Bulma (Dragon Ball)

 

