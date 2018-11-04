Smash Bros. “Native American” Attack Deemed Racist

Resetera has discovered that playable character Mr. Game and Watch for the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has an attack that makes him dress up as a native American with a flaming torch from his old “Fire Attack” game, a problematic visual soon decried as racist.

The thread mentions that Mr. Game and Watch had the “native American attack” in previous Smash games, but due to this new iteration being made to look closer to the Fire Attack version, it is now racist:

“The old Game and Watch game Fire Attack saw a guy defending an old west fort against racist Native American guys trying to burn the fort down. It was already referenced in the old forward smash, but by making his animations much closer to the original art they’ve brought forward the original’s racism.”

A screenshot of the old “Fire Attack” Game and Watch handheld from ages past:

A handful of the disgruntled comments: