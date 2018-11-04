Sankaku App Gains iOS 12 Support

Sankaku Complex’s official iOS app has once more been updated, getting support for Apple’s latest iOS version as well as the new API the site is shifting to.

The less than enthralling changelog:

Polished iOS 12 support

Introduction of the v2 API

Fixes for all hitherto reported bugs

As a reminder, any filtered (i.e. saucy) content can be displayed by logging in to Sankaku Channel on a web browser and unchecking the “filter content” option in the user’s settings page.

Android versions can be accessed here.

Any questions, suggestions, complaints or comments are as always welcome – as they are also most welcome for the new site.