~Necromancy~ Emily’s Escape Full of Zombie Rape

~Necromancy~ Emily’s Escape combines stealth and slight puzzle elements for a different kind of 2D side-scrolling eroge adventure, with a game over resulting in 2 immaculately drawn animated rape scenes.

Players take control of Emily, who convinced her group of warrior friends to take on a quest to defeat the evil necromancer; they get split up however and Emily must now try to save them whilst escaping from hellish undead beings.

The unique yet unfortunately short title can be played now.